Distinguished Belarusians honored with state awards

State awards and letters of commendation from the President of Belarus have been awarded to more than 60 people representing various professional fields. The corresponding decree and order were signed by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on 17 April.

Orders, medals and honorary titles were bestowed upon them for many years of fruitful work, conscientious service to protect the state border, high production results, significant personal contribution to strengthening inter-ethnic relations, improvement of the tax system and communications, agricultural industry, fuel and energy sectors, forestry, manufacturing, outstanding results in healthcare, education, culture and sports.

The Order of the Fatherland 1st Class was awarded to Director General of the Savushkin Produkt company Aleksandr Savchits. The Order of Honor was conferred on Director General of Brest Meat Processing Plant Pavel Bukhovetsky, Director of the Mozhelit enterprise Vikenty Yermalenok, Professor of the Therapy Department of the Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Healthcare Personnel of Belarusian State Medical University Maryan Pristrom, Head of the Main Directorate for Servicing the Diplomatic Corps and Official Delegations Dipservice Valery Skakun, Director of the Gefest-Technika enterprise Valentin Fisyuk and fitter at Baranovichi Machine Tool Plant Viktor Yatchenya.

Chairman of the Minsk City Armenian Cultural and Educational Society Hayastan Georgy Yeghiazaryan was awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna.

The Medal for Excellence in the State Border Protection was awarded to Deputy Chairman of the State Border Committee Igor Pechen and department head at the State Border Committee Aleksandr Makarevich.

A large group of people were awarded the Medal for Labor Merits. Among them are head of the substation service of Molodechno Electric Networks Aleksandr Bogushevich, head of the department for monitoring veterinary and sanitary quality of animal products at the Grodno Regional Veterinary Laboratory Taisiya Venskovich, and senior lecturer of the Department of Physical Education and Sports of the Belarusian State University of Food and Chemical Technologies Vladimir Zadiran.

The Medal of Francysk Skaryna was awarded to computer science teacher at Brest Gymnasium No. 1 Irina Gorbatsevich, Director of Music Media Company Andrei Guzel, and general producer Anna Lukashenko.

The decree also awarded honorary titles. Singer and songwriter, lead singer of the Aura group Yulia Bykova was awarded the Honored Artist of Belarus title. Director of the Mogilev Regional Center for Physical Education and Sports Aleksandr Shaitorov was awarded the Honored Worker of Education of Belarus title; and Director of the Parokhonskoye enterprise Vladimir Khrolenko received the Honored Worker of Agriculture of Belarus title.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also signed the order to confer letters of commendation. The commendation was announced to a number of energy sector workers for many years of fruitful work, high professionalism, significant personal contribution to the development of the country's energy sector. Among them are Deputy Director General for Economic and Financial Matters of Minskenergo Vyacheslav Dubovik, senior engineer of the Turbine Department at the Bobruisk CHPP-2 Oleg Kundas, operator of Kletsk District Electric Networks Andrei Moiseichik.

For many years of conscientious work in emergency response agencies, outstanding performance and exemplary fulfillment of duties, the letters of commendation were bestowed upon Deputy Chief of the National Special Response Team ZUBR of the Emergencies Ministry Konstantin Gaishun, Chief of the Shklov District Department of the Mogilev Regional Department of the Emergencies Ministry Maksim Kasho, Chief of the Zavodskoi District Department of the Minsk City Department of the Emergencies Ministry Ruslan Krukovich and Chief of the Shumilino District Department of the Vitebsk Regional Department of the Emergencies Ministry Andrei Sosnovich.

The President’s letters of commendation also acknowledged outstanding professionalism, significant services to culture and excellent organization and holding of national events. The letters of commendation were awarded to Director General of Aura Production Company Yevgeny Oleynik, Director General of the National Library of Belarus Vadim Gigin, Head of the Main News Desk of BelTA News Agency Yelena Krutolevich, Deputy Director of Music Media Company Tatiana Kulakova, Director of the Special Projects Directorate of the Second National TV Channel Yelena Lobach, director-producer Agata Motsko, Deputy Education Minister Yekaterina Petrutskaya.

For many years of fruitful work, exceptional professionalism, significant services to the agricultural sector, the President’s letters of commendation were awarded to leading engineer of the mobile mechanized column No. 19 (Zhabinka) of the Brestvodstroy enterprise Piotr Voinovsky. Director of the Research Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Francisk Skorina Gomel State University Aleksandr Rogachev was awarded for many years of efficient scientific work, significant personal contribution to the promotion of Belarus-China cooperation. Asphalt concrete paver operator from Stolin Vladimir Yermolich got this letter for many years of conscientious work, high professionalism, significant personal contribution to the development of the road construction complex.