During a working trip to Uzda District of Minsk Oblast, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko reviewed the development of pedigree livestock breeding in the country.

The head of state visited the Yachenka dairy complex of BelInterGen-Agro.

“They tell me that this represents the future of agriculture in the country. So what exactly is so forward-looking about this operation? I didn’t come here just to watch cattle being fed; I know how to feed cattle. What’s the standout feature of this enterprise?” That was the question with which Aleksandr Lukashenko opened his working visit.

As the President was briefed, the standout feature lies in the meticulous adherence to technological processes and their finer points.

Technological discipline serves as the foundation. Certain refinements and nuances, meanwhile, yield the desired economic result. These include a non-standard feed ration, comprised entirely of Belarusian-produced ingredients, alongside distinctive approaches to pedigree herd reproduction, individualized care for each cow, and other subtle factors.

The enterprise started small, developing from roughly 600 hectares of land and taking over two old farms. “Our agribusiness model is one where the cow is her own investor. We earn our own money, reinvest it, and grow that way. Of course, we do take loans, but not many,” explained Ivan Kyssa, director of BelInterGen. “I have visited fifty countries, studied their practices, and completed internships abroad. I tried to bring in the best of what I saw. What interested me most was how to turn a profit from milk and pedigree cattle while building a brand-new complex.”

“We achieve very high profitability on milk, and the quality is top-notch. We produce only extra-grade milk; there are no disputes with the dairy plant over quality. We raise six or seven breeds here, mostly Holstein,” the director said, listing some of the enterprise’s achievements. Last year, milk output reached 12,000 liters, with annual growth of roughly 30%.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that his interest in this enterprise was driven not only by its strong performance but also by the unusual story of its director. Ivan Kyssa, a doctor of biological sciences whose expertise included genetics and the application of biotechnologies in livestock farming, decided some time ago to move from theory to practice. In 2012, he acquired two defunct farms in Uzda District, where he began breeding pedigree cattle and later ventured into milk production.

“I was somewhat surprised: a doctor of sciences, a future academician, and suddenly he gave it all up, moved to the countryside, took over two rundown farms and some land, and started working there,” the President said.

Ivan Kyssa explained that he was eager to put into practice what he had long studied in theory. “I am the eighth child in a family of peasants, though with Bulgarian roots,” he said. The head of state responded that in Belarus, a person’s background matters little; equal opportunities are available to all.

Aleksandr Lukashenko inquired about the business structure and which products generated revenue. “Ninety-five percent comes from milk. We sell very few pedigree animals at the moment, as we are focused on building up the herd. But once we reach our projected capacity of 3,500 head of cattle and 1,500 milking cows, we will be selling 200 to 300 heifers a year,” the director of the enterprise explained.

He expects the farm to reach that level by the end of 2028. The plan also calls for expanding the land base from its current 800-plus hectares to roughly 1,500 hectares. All this has been accomplished with the enterprise’s own resources, with minimal borrowing. The farm’s efficiency keeps average wages high. “Good that you are not tightfisted. Farmers are simple folk: pay them and they work; don’t pay them and they don’t,” the President noted.

In essence, specialists maintain that two primary components are paramount: feed quality and genetics. “Feed is more or less a solved problem; the untapped potential is in genetics. We should be aiming for exclusive, high-value animals,” Ivan Kyssa remarked.

“I don’t see any exceptional distinctive feature here. It’s simply a matter of putting things in order and working that plot of land [reference to BelInterGen-Agro] to good effect,” the Belarusian leader concluded. “This is a path to profitable livestock farming without any major reforms or modernization. I came here today only to find something sensible [in livestock development]. And the sensible thing boils down to one principle: observing technological discipline.”

Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov provided the President with a detailed briefing on the state of livestock farming in Belarus.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also weighed in on private enterprise in agriculture.

The head of state is by no means opposed to private farming, though he maintains that the decision to preserve large-scale state-run agricultural production was the right one for the country. “We have made the most of our agricultural sector because we keep this industry under control,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

As for transferring land to private hands, Aleksandr Lukashenko’s position is clear: “We need to proceed carefully and make room for those farmers who have already delivered tangible results.” A case in point is the private enterprise BelInterGen-Agro in Uzda District, which the head of state visited. He offered high praise for the company’s overall performance and, in particular, for its standard of crop cultivation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko toured the livestock facilities at the agricultural enterprise, examining the approaches to cattle rearing and the conditions for keeping calves. Regarding the calf barn, the head of state praised the company’s no-frills, practical approach, and the simple, functional design.

“Aleksei Ivanovich [Minsk Oblast Governor Aleksei Kushnarenko], this is what we need. It’s inexpensive. The ‘resort’ you are building over there is unnecessary. This is what the cattle need: simple and straightforward. It can be built in a month,” he said. “In certain farms in Vitebsk Oblast, this is exactly what should be done. There are no difficulties here.”

The President also gave a positive assessment of the animals’ appearance and condition. “Yuri Nikolayevich [Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov], you’re a livestock specialist; this is the kind of cow you should have. This is not a cow; this is a factory. Not the kind that stands there swaying, all skin and bones. Granted, I haven’t seen cows like that in a long time. We’ve probably moved past that. But this, this is a cow.”

“The system is clear. There is nothing new here: just order and good cattle,” the head of state summed up what he had seen.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the head of the enterprise and turned to the Minsk Oblast governor: “It is very important to scale this one-to-one, at least in Minsk Oblast. And you should be cost-conscious.”