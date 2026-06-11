Aleksandr Lukashenko makes personnel decisions

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a number of personnel management decisions on 11 June.

The head of state appointed:

Maksim Vladimirovich Lysenko Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Minister;

Olga Aleksandrovna Anufriyeva Director, Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house Belarus Segodnya, an institution of the Belarus President Administration;

Yevgeny Yulianovich Sobolevsky Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the State of Libya as a concurrent accreditation;

Aleksandr Sergeyevich Ogorodnikov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Afghanistan as a concurrent accreditation;

Aleksandr Grigoryevich Ivanitsky Head of the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Department of the Emergencies Ministry.

The President also approved the appointment of:

Yevgeny Sergeyevich Shkrobot as Chairman of the Petrikov District Executive Committee;

Andrei Ivanovich Klyshevsky as Chairman of the Oshmyany District Executive Committee;

Mikhail Sergeyevich Symanovich as Director General of OAO Managing Company of the Holding Company Belkommunmash;

Eduard Ryshardovich Shall as Director General of OAO Managing Company of the Holding Company Lidselmash;

Viktor Viktorovich Shchetko as First Deputy Industry Minister;

Aleksandr Sergeyevich Postnikov as Deputy Transport and Communications Minister;

Gennady Romanovich Akstilovich as Head of the Main Directorate for Work with Appeals of Citizens and Legal Entities of the Belarus President Administration;

Yury Anatolyevich Khomutovsky as Head of the Regional Policy Directorate of the Belarus President Administration;

Oleg Viktorovich Sadovsky as Chairman of the Gomel Oblast branch of the State Control Committee;

Aleksei Alekseyevich Iglikov as member of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee;

Nadezhda Mikhailovna Yurashevich as Deputy Head of the Organizational and Analytical Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia;

Olga Yevgenyevna Vasilevskaya as Deputy Head of the Social Policy and Information Support Department of the Standing Committee of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.