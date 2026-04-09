Report of Chairperson of Council of Republic of Belarus’ National Assembly Natalya Kochanova

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko received a report from Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova on 9 April.

The President asked Natalya Kochanova about her impressions of the work of the upper chamber of parliament. “How are the senators doing? Are they meeting the expectations placed upon them? What is not working? Perhaps some additional assistance or support is needed.”

“I have reviewed the draft laws. You are doing what the Council of the Republic is supposed to do. But I am more interested in your work with the lower-level councils [of deputies]. We agreed that this is your area of responsibility. Everything else comes later,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Another issue that interested the head of state was improving work with citizens. “Applications, oversight of implementation… and other matters you consider necessary to discuss,” he noted.

The head of state also inquired about the work of the Expert Council at the Council of the Republic, which was established on his instruction. The Expert Council serves as a kind of “legal filter” to ensure comprehensive review of draft normative legal acts of major importance and assessing the consequences of their adoption.

Natalya Kochanova noted that the Council of the Republic operates in accordance with legislative acts, the Constitution and the Law “On the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus”, as well as the President’s directives. “All the tasks assigned to the Council of the Republic are being fulfilled in full. First and foremost, this concerns legislative work,” she emphasized. “Together with the deputies of the House of Representatives, we engage in work on draft laws from the very first stage.”

The legislative activity of the Council of the Republic in 2025 and January-March 2026 was focused on improving legal norms in line with socio-economic development priorities and the interests of citizens and regions. During this time, the Council of the Republic approved 88 draft laws. The quality of legislative drafting is supported by the work of the Expert Council established on the instruction of the head of state.

In 2025 and January-March 2026, members of the Council of the Republic reviewed 9,300 appeals, held 942 personal receptions of citizens, and conducted 445 direct telephone lines. In addition, about 2,200 meetings were held with labor collectives and residents in their communities. Special attention in working with citizens’ appeals has been given to addressing issues raised during meetings with the President’s authorized representatives as part of the electoral campaign. Direct engagement with citizens serves as a source of proposals for improving legislation, as appeals contain not only complaints but also suggestions for enhancing normative legal acts.

As for work with local councils of deputies, the country’s upper legislative body holds meetings with the chairpersons of regional, city, and district councils at least once a quarter. These meetings address the most pressing issues raised by citizens in their appeals to the Council of the Republic and to local deputies for further resolution.

The platform of the Council for Interaction with local self-government bodies at the Council of the Republic is actively used. In 2025 and January-March 2026, its sessions examined issues related to the functioning of gardening associations, improvement and land management, enhancing the quality of housing and utility services, and other matters.