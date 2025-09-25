Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Aleksandr Rogozhnik delivered a report on advancing Belarus-Russia cooperation to Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko after the President took part in the international forum World Atomic Week in Moscow.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that it is necessary to put more efforts into exporting industrial goods to Russia. “The situation in the Russian Federation. Particularly with regard to target markets. You know that the manufacturing sector is starting to underperform a bit. Although you are optimistic about it,” the Belarusian leader expressed interest. “If indeed light industry goods, apparel, other [areas] now sell well… Even white goods such as refrigerators, washing machines… Good progress and actions are secured. It is very good. It is great. Certainly, it is necessary to put more efforts into it. It is a number one priority. Because we are underperforming a lot as far as export is concerned.”

The head of state asked the ambassador to present his point of view in this regard, including taking into account Aleksandr Rogozhnik’s previous experience of working as the Belarusian industry minister.

“And before tomorrow’s negotiations with the Russian President I would like to hear what overall problems we have in the Russian Federation. Speaking about our negotiations, there may be some questions. And impressions regarding oil, natural gas, and so on. Concerning the common market, how it develops, what we visualized and thought about. And the matters you wanted to raise,” the head of state identified the topics.