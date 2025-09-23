Report of Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has highlighted the issue of a decline in industrial output as he received a report from Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin.

“Before our conversation, I requested information on the government’s shortcomings. The GDP [growth rate] is 1.6%, but the key industries are underperforming. And what surprises me is that I tasked you with specifically overseeing the manufacturing sector. Agriculture is understandable, you might even exceed the annual target. The yield is higher, and so on. We will calculate the results for the past nine months. Nevertheless, we are seeing a lag in agriculture as well. Even if it is a fraction of a percent. But there is also a lag in the manufacturing sector. Industry is your responsibility. It is the number one issue. I want you to organize things, keep people on the ball, sell more goods. This is because our exports, which are the biggest concern, have decreased by 2.5%,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Turchin clarified that the export decline concerns goods, but when combined with services, the export growth rate for the current year is 1.2%.

“But merchandise export needs to be improved as well. Because goods mean people. These are labor teams and salaries,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also pointed out that warehouse stocks have increased by Br2.5 billion. The prime minister reported that their reduction has already begun.

“Let us hope we can fix this by the end of the year,” the head of state said.

The President also mentioned a large volume of butter in storage, while, for example, China has stated its willingness to buy it.

He also noted that pork production volumes in Belarus are recovering at an insufficient pace.

“And then, as usual, woodworking and light industry,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“I understand. These are the shortcomings we have identified. There are positive aspects as well. It is not easy to work in these difficult times. But still,” the President said.