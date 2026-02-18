Report of State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich

On 18 February, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich on the progress of a large-scale inspection of the Armed Forces’ combat readiness conducted by order of the head of state.

The head of state was informed about the completion of the second stage, which assessed the combat readiness of most military units across nearly all branches of the Armed Forces, including special operations forces. Control exercises were conducted at training grounds focusing on firearms and physical training, which the President had emphasized as a priority.

During the combat readiness inspection, units of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs acted as a simulated enemy. The President was given a preliminary assessment of how the Armed Forces and Internal Troops personnel performed and how professionally they accomplished their assigned tasks.

The head of state set the task to thoroughly analyze the shortcomings revealed during the inspection in order to identify weaknesses and enhance training for personnel, including officers.

The inspection will continue. It is expected that a number of other military units will be tested to assess the level of training in all branches and types of the Armed Forces.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the key outcome of the inspection is to obtain a realistic picture of the Armed Forces’ capability and readiness to act in accordance with their intended purpose. Therefore, emphasis is placed on surprise and maximum objectivity in assessing the military units.