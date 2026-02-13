Visit to 227th combined arms training ground in Borisov District

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is personally inspecting the combat readiness of the Armed Forces. As part of a snap inspection, the head of state arrived at the 227th combined arms training ground in Borisov District on 13 February.

Upon arrival, the head of state heard a report on the progress of the inspection. Details were provided by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, who was informed of the President’s unexpected visit only at 7 am.

Aleksandr Lukashenko inquired about the preliminary results of the inspection. “The army is capable of fighting. All marches were completed, no personnel or equipment were lost along the way,” State Secretary of the Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich said.

The head of state visited the battalion’s command observation post in the assembly area, where he spoke with military personnel and observed the inspection activities. Among other things, the discussion touched on how the soldiers’ living conditions are arranged.

The President emphasized the importance of conducting such inspections to maintain a high level of troop training. “Everyone is being tested. Even the defense minister and the state secretary,” noted Aleksandr Lukashenko. “This winter, we’ll put everyone to the test.”

“I’m not saying it will happen tomorrow. But I can’t say it won’t happen at all,” the Belarusian leader stated, speaking about the need to be prepared for any course of events.

The head of state also visited a dugout where personnel are housed. The conditions, while spartan in a military sense, are more than acceptable for wartime. “This is a resort for you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko observed, recalling that during his own service years, he had to endure far harsher conditions.

The President stressed that soldiers must be provided with everything necessary to carry out their missions.

“Learn, keep learning. Learn just in case. If you know how to do everything, you’ll stay alive,” the head of state told the servicemen.

At the training ground, the President also visited the firing range, where training shoots were conducted with grenade launchers and automatic weapons. There were also plans to conduct training fires from armored personnel carrier weapons, but the thick fog made its own adjustments. However, even in wartime, using this equipment under such conditions would have been impractical, as the targets were not visible.

“Then we’ll have to wait. Wait, and proceed according to plan. Why should we just shoot blindly into the fog,” the head of state said.

Summing up, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that he wanted to see firsthand how prepared the troops are for combat operations.

“Well, to be honest, there’s not a lot to get excited about. They’re shooting, they’re hitting targets. Let’s just call it average,” the President said. “Of course they are nervous - the President is watching over their shoulder. I get that there’s some tension. But overall, some hits, some misses.”

It is important to note that the shooting drills did not involve a specially selected team, but rather servicemen taken in order from the roster, regardless of length of service or experience.

“Let them keep working. We’ll see how we can make your life more complicated. We’re going to make it harder for you now. So don’t get too comfortable. “As for the battalion commanders, we’ll push them to the limit,” the President added, addressing the defense minister."