Constitution Day greetings

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated all citizens of the country on Constitution Day.

“Dear compatriots! Today we are marking Constitution Day. This day takes on special significance in the Year of Peace and Creation,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state emphasized that the Constitution that was updated at a pivotal moment for the country reaffirmed Belarus' commitment to peace, social justice, respect for the achievements of the past, the continuity of traditional values of the Belarusian people. It became a reliable basis for strengthening social unity, social and political stability, well-coordinated and effective work of all branches of power.

“In today's geopolitical conditions, unwavering commitment to the provisions of the fundamental law serves as a powerful guarantee of protection of national interests, strengthening of the legal foundation of the Belarusian statehood, it makes us even stronger and more successful,” the President is convinced. “Congratulations to all citizens of Belarus on Constitution Day! May our native country always be peaceful and prosperous,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.