Four customs officers awarded medals and letters of commendation of Belarusian President

Four customs officers, who took part in stopping an attempt to smuggle the largest batch of explosive substances in the history of Belarus into the Eurasian Economic Union, have been awarded medals and letters of commendation of the President of Belarus. Belarusian head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the corresponding decree and order.

Dmitry Volchkovich, senior inspector of the Brest Customs control operations department, and Dariya Savich, senior inspector of the customs operations and control department No.1 of the Brest Customs’ Varshavsky Most customs clearance station, have been awarded the Medal for Excellence in the State Border Protection in recognition of their special merits in protecting the state border, high professionalism, courage and determination in the fight against smuggling and administrative customs offenses.

The Letter of Commendation of the President of the Republic of Belarus has been conferred on Kirill Kryzhny, chief expert of the customs laboratory of the State Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Customs Personnel, and Aleksei Kulygin, head of the customs operations and control department No.1 of the Brest Customs’ Varshavsky Most customs clearance station. They were awarded for high professional skills and exemplary performance of their duties.