Order of Mother awarded to over 60 Belarusian women

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 423 to award the Order of Mother to more than 60 women living in Brest Oblast, Gomel Oblast, Grodno Oblast and Mogilev Oblast.

For giving birth to and bringing up five and more children the Order of Mother was awarded to representatives of various professions and fields of activity. They work in the agricultural sector, construction industry, social security, food industry, trade, education, healthcare, religious associations. Some of them are housewives.

Among the awardees are a housewife from Brest Viktoria Martynyuk, a medical registrar at Brest City Polyclinic No. 2 Maya Sych, a milking machine operator at the Kosakovsky company in Zhlobin District Marina Gatalskaya, a mail carrier at the Belpochta national mail service Galina Shevchuk, an accountant from Shchuchin Olga Kolosovskaya, line operator at Grodno Cannery Irina Snitko, teacher at Gymnasium No. 3 of Mogilev Svetlana Bondina, head of the Semukachi dairy complex at the Tishovka company in Mogilev District Olga Kurdil and others.