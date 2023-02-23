Aleksandr Lukashenko commends agricultural workers

On 23 February Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed an executive order to commend agricultural workers from around the country for their services to agricultural industry and outstanding performance.

Commendation was announced to workers of agricultural enterprises of Brest Oblast, including Kamenets District, as well as teams of six enterprises: Senko agricultural production cooperative from Grodno District and Doropeyevichi agricultural production cooperative from Malorita District of Brest Oblast, Agrokombinat Yubileiny from Orsha District of Vitebsk Oblast, Kosino from Logoisk District of Minsk Oblast and Novogorodishchenskoye from Shklov District of Mogilev Oblast, as well as Sovkhoz-Kombinat Zarya from Mozyr District of Gomel Oblast.