Every person who is ready to defend the future of the country is important for the Belarusian state, head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko said at an Old New Year reception on behalf of the President.

“Well done to all of you! I know, however, that your creative potential is still hugely untapped. Time requires more action from each of us. I hope that we, having already rung in the New Year, have become thoroughly involved in solving the tasks that we have to address this year. I mean that we have already set to work. I count on this very much,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “I wish you to continue discovering new sides of yourselves, conquering new heights in your profession, trying to be one step ahead of the current moment we are talking about.”

The President said that he presented well-deserved awards with a sense of great pride and sincere gratitude. “We have not forgotten that there are the very best. Today we are celebrating the best of us,” the head of state added.

The Medal of Francysk Skaryna was bestowed upon Head of the Belarus President Activities Coverage Department of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency Vladimir Matveyev, Head of the Cultural News Department of the Main Directorate of the National State Television and Radio Company Mikhail Revutsky, soloist with the Zhinovich National Academic Folk Orchestra Andrei Kolosov, Chief Director of the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater Anna Motornaya, soloist and leading stage master of the theater Dmitry Shabetia for their fruitful work, high professionalism, significant personal contribution to the development of national journalism and television, outstanding achievements in theater and music arts.

The President’s Letters of Commendation were awarded to eight journalists for their significant personal contribution to the implementation of the state information policy, high professionalism, objective and comprehensive coverage of events in the socio-political and socio-cultural life of the country.

The President’s Letters of Commendation went to three employees of the main directorate of the National State Television and Radio Company: Head of the Reporters' Department Anastasiya Benedysyuk, Deputy Head of the Political Commentators' Department Ilona Krasutskaya, and Head of the Editorial Department Irina Yakovleva.

The President’s Letters of Commendation were also bestowed upon Deputy Director of the News Broadcasting Department of the Second National TV Channel Svetlana Knutova, Director of the Morning Broadcasting Department of the Second National TV Channel Tatyana Rudakovskaya, Head of the Internet Resources Support and Development Department of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency Natalya Yeremich, Head of the Radio Broadcasting Department of Alfa Radio of the publishing house Belarus Segodnya Vadim Shepet, and Head of the Computer Graphics Design Department of the TV Production Directorate of Stolichnoe Televideniye Dmitry Golovchits.