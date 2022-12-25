Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in St. Petersburg for the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state that is due on 26-27 December.

The CIS leaders will take stock of the results of the outgoing year 2022 and thrash out cooperation plans in the most relevant areas.

A reminder, a day before Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Center in Zvezdny Gorodok (Star City) near Moscow. The center is currently selecting candidates from Belarus to fly into space.