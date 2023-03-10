Aleksandr Lukashenko to pay official visit to Iran on 12-13 March

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Iran on 12-13 March.

In Tehran, the Belarusian head of state is expected to hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. During a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on 16 September 2022, the leaders of the two countries instructed the foreign ministries to take stock of relations and to intensify them.

The talks in Tehran will focus on the development of cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with an emphasis on trade and economy. The meeting of the presidents will be held in an one-on-one and expanded formats with the participation of members of delegations. The parties will discuss the projects in industry, agriculture, transport and logistics. Special attention will be paid to the situation in the region and in the world as a whole.

Following the talks, the parties are set to sign a number of international documents on the development of relations in areas of mutual interest.

During the official visit to Iran, Aleksandr Lukashenko is scheduled to meet with First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Chairman of the Islamic Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei.

One of the central events of the visit will be the signing of a comprehensive roadmap for all-round cooperation between Belarus and Iran.