Aleksandr Lukashenko pardons 42 people convicted of extremist crimes

In the run-up to the Victory Day celebrations Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko pardoned 42 people who committed extremist crimes.

They include 18 women and 24 men. Of them 13 have chronic diseases, one is disabled. 24 convicts have minor children, two have many children. Ten persons are over 50; one has reached the retirement age.

All of them repented and applied for pardon to the head of state.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will keep tabs on the pardoned to make sure they will not break the law again.