Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree on crop, livestock and poultry insurance in 2026

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 437 “On the insurance of crop harvest, livestock and poultry in 2026”.

The document approves the list of crops, livestock, and poultry, and the tariffs for their mandatory insurance with state support for 2026. The Decree also defines compensation rates for two key scenarios: the loss of crops (covering reseeding costs) and the loss or forced slaughter of animals (due to death, disease, or other causes).

The Decree aims to provide insurance coverage for agricultural producers.