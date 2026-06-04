Belarus, Ghana plan to waive visas for official travel

On 4 June, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 181 approving the draft agreement between the governments of Belarus and Ghana on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for trips for holders of diplomatic and service passports as a basis for negotiations.

According to the Decree, citizens of Belarus and Ghana who hold diplomatic or service passports are exempt from the requirement to obtain visas for entry, stay, exit, and transit, provided that their stay on the territory of the receiving state does not exceed 30 days from the date of entry. At the same time, the total duration of stay must not exceed 90 days within a calendar year.

The agreement is aimed at developing and strengthening cooperation between Belarus and Ghana and creating favorable conditions for expanding contacts between the government authorities of the two countries.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been authorized to conduct negotiations on the draft international treaty and to sign it.