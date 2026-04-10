Belarusian President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko received credentials from ambassadors of ten countries on 10 April.

Diplomats from Japan, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Somalia, Palestine, the DPRK, Egypt, Ghana, Bangladesh, and Algeria presented their credentials to the head of state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko first congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions in Belarus, noting that interesting and important work lies ahead, which will largely determine how relations develop between the countries they represent and Belarus. “Even if our states are separated by great distances, I am confident that this will not be an obstacle,” the Belarusian leader said.

The president emphasized that Belarus is a country with a rich and unique history, and its fateful turns have often been tied to its key position in the very heart of the European continent.

“On the one hand, this is an undeniable advantage,” the head of state noted. “At the same time, being at the epicenter of centuries-old rivalry between East and West, the Belarusian land has more than once become the arena of fierce battles. The memory of this is passed down from generation to generation, helping us to preserve peace and live in harmony.”

The president explained that he touches on this topic because even now the world is fragile and vulnerable, “the rule of the strong” has replaced international law, trust has been lost, and conflict potential has increased.

“If 38 states took part in World War I, then about 60 took part in World War II. Current conflicts already involve around 90 countries, nearly half of all the world’s states. Including major nuclear powers,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state noted that one major conflict is blazing near Belarus’ southern borders, while another is inflicting countless casualties and destruction in the Middle East. This is creating humanitarian problems, putting pressure on the global economy, generating threats of an energy and water crisis, and laying the groundwork for new waves of refugees.

“What is this? A warning bell announcing the arrival of another global war or is it already unfolding? One hopes that humanity will have the wisdom to stop in time and direct its efforts toward creative, constructive purposes on earth and in the sky,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

The head of state addressed the foreign ambassadors: “We are open to your initiatives to develop bilateral relations, whether in trade, investment, science, culture, education, sports or people’s diplomacy. You can count on support at all levels. I invite you to get a closer look not only at our culture but also at our opportunities. We have something to offer to each of your countries. The doors are open for you in Belarus. I wish you successful and fruitful work in your responsible role in Belarus.”

Following tradition, Aleksandr Lukashenko also spoke about Belarus’ relations with each of the states.

On Algeria

The president noted that Belarus, as a whole, pays special attention to Africa and is purposefully increasing the intensity of cooperation with this continent of the future, naturally, in the interests of the African peoples.

“Quite recently, in December of last year, I visited Algeria for the first time. President Tebboune and I agreed to bring bilateral trade to $500 million by the end of 2027. This is an ambitious but achievable goal. Furthermore, work is underway to establish joint facilities in Algeria to produce Belarusian machinery, baby food, mineral fertilizers, and other products,” the head of state said.

On Ghana

The president noted that Belarus sees Ghana as an important and promising partner.

“We expect the president in Minsk in June. We have much to offer for cooperation,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “This includes not only in-demand agricultural machinery but also comprehensive solutions to ensure food security, which will be specially adapted to the needs of your country. We are committed to long-term joint work, including the establishment of service centers and spare parts warehouses, as well as training local specialists.”

On Egypt

“Belarus and Egypt have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations. Trustful contacts have been established at the highest level,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expects the Egyptian ambassador to actively facilitate the development of business ties and the growth of trade. “There is both potential and tools for this, including a joint trade commission,” the president noted.

On Somalia

The head of state noted that Somalia is currently experiencing a new period in its history. After decades of conflicts, the structure of state power is being restored. Measures are being taken to improve the living standards of the population.

“We are ready to lend a hand in this important work. We produce what the Somali people need and what can ensure your food security,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

On Tanzania

“Belarus sees Tanzania as a reliable and promising partner in the East African region. The economy can and must become the foundation of our interaction. Let us work together to boost trade, the volume of which is still quite low,” the Belarusian leader suggested.

He declared readiness to complete the work on establishing a joint committee for trade and economic cooperation in the shortest possible time. Belarus also looks forward to the visit of the speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania.

On Palestine

“The attention of the entire world is naturally focused on the Middle East and the Persian Gulf these days. While seeking to settle the Iran conflict, it is important not to forget the Palestinian issue,” the head of state stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Palestine have maintained friendly dialogue for many years. “It was with a heavy heart that we watched the events in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, including children. It is necessary to achieve a complete cessation of violence and expand opportunities for delivering humanitarian aid to the region,” the president said.

On Bangladesh

The head of state noted that Asia is currently the main driver of the global economy, accounting for about 60% of global GDP growth.

“Bangladesh is our long-standing partner in this region. The extensive experience of bilateral trade and economic cooperation should become a starting point for new mutually beneficial projects. We are eager to share advanced technologies in agriculture, water resources protection, waste processing and other areas of interest to you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

On the DPRK

The head of state recalled his recent visit to Pyongyang, during which the parties opened a fundamentally new stage in bilateral relations.

“You may rest assured that you have come to true friends who will never let you down. We are keen to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of our nations and are firmly committed to implementing the agreements reached at the highest level,” the Belarusian leader assured.

On Sri Lanka

“Relations with Sri Lanka are an example of what cooperation with Belarus in education can offer your countries. One in five doctors in Sri Lanka has graduated from a Belarusian higher education institution. Building on this successful experience, we invite you to come and study in our country not only in medical fields but also in engineering, agriculture, the humanities and other disciplines,” the president said.

On Japan

Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that Belarus had always sought constructive, mutually beneficial relations with Japan. “And on that front, everything depends entirely on Japan,” he said.

“Growing trust between our nations has traditionally been supported by humanitarian projects,” the president stated.

He recalled that after the Fukushima accident, the Belarusian side sent humanitarian aid, and children from Japan came to Belarus for rehabilitation. More than 400 Japanese experts also visited Belarus to study the country’s experience in overcoming the Chernobyl impact.

The head of state proposed continuing mutually beneficial cooperation, primarily in the field of healthcare.