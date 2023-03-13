Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes visit to Iran

The official visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Iran is over. In Tehran, the Belarusian head of state held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other high-ranking officials.

Meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei
Meeting with Chairman of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Meeting with First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber