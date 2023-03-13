President of the Republic of Belarus
Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes visit to Iran
Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes visit to Iran
March 13
8
Share
The official visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Iran is over. In Tehran, the Belarusian head of state held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other high-ranking officials.
See also
All media
March 13
5
Meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei
March 13
11
2:55
Meeting with Chairman of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
March 13
4
1:50
Meeting with First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber
