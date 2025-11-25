Meeting of the Presidium of the Belarusian People’s Congress

Belarusian President and Chairman of the Belarusian People’s Congress Aleksandr Lukashenko announced the agenda of the upcoming session of the Congress at a meeting of its Presidium on 25 November.

The meeting was part of active preparations for the second session of the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress, scheduled for 18-19 December. The President noted that at this stage, decisions must be made for the congress’s consideration, along with a number of organizational issues.

“The Presidium’s task is to prepare the substantive part of the upcoming session of the Belarusian People’s Congress, which first and foremost necessitates formulating the agenda and determining the speakers,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

First, the President is scheduled to deliver an Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly. According to the amended Constitution, such annual addresses are to be heard exclusively at sessions of the Belarusian People’s Congress.

Second, the Congress is to approve the country’s socioeconomic development program for the next five years. Its key provisions were discussed at a meeting involving the head of state, the government, and a relevant expert working group. “The discussion provided an opportunity to hear alternative viewpoints, and reasonable proposals have been taken into account,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “As set out, the program is aimed at improving people’s living standards and quality of life.” He instructed that the revised program be distributed to Belarusian People’s Congress delegates for their active participation in local-level discussions.

Third, the Belarusian People’s Congress must resolve personnel issues. Specifically, it will elect a new member to the Presidium of the Belarusian People’s Congress to fill a vacancy. “We have a compact Presidium; it is undesirable to have vacancies,” the head of state noted.

Furthermore, personnel proposals from the highest courts were submitted for consideration at the Presidium meeting. These will be presented by Constitutional Court Chairman Piotr Miklashevich and Supreme Court Chairman Valentin Sukalo. A decision on these proposals will be made by open vote, in accordance with procedure. “If you approve them, then the delegates will have to decide whether they will reject or support them,” the head of state explained.

Aleksandr Lukashenko urged participants to clearly identify which issues in preparation for the Belarusian People’s Congress session have been resolved and which still require the President’s personal attention.

The head of state noted that the current meeting of the Presidium of the Belarusian People’s Congress, in addition to its practical tasks in preparing for the upcoming session, holds important symbolic significance. “This is a signal to our society that a major event lies ahead, one that will impact the lives of our people,” the Belarusian leader stated. “And implementing what is decided at the Congress is everyone’s responsibility. This concerns everyone: all of society and, above all, government bodies.”