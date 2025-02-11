Meeting of Presidium of Belarusian People’s Congress

The Belarusian People's Congress will convene for the next session in April, Belarusian President, Chairman of the Belarusian People’s Congress Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Belarusian People’s Congress in Minsk on 11 February.

"The beginning of this year was very active in our country in terms of social and political events. Following the election campaign, the Belarusian People’s Congress will gather for the next session in April. Today's meeting of the Presidium will give a start to the preparations for this most important state event," the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the Belarusian People's Congress will convene for the second time in its new constitutional status. All in all, the Congress has had a total of seven editions. The Constitution assigns the Belarusian People's Congress a strategic role in comprehensive protection of Belarus' sovereignty.

"The significant powers of this body of people's power, which ensures broad involvement of our citizens in the processes of the country's development, are eloquently demonstrated by the decisions it adopts: five-year plans for social and economic development, the National Security Concept, the Military Doctrine and others," the President said.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, this fully applies to the issues to be discussed at the upcoming Belarusian People's Congress. One of the main items is the President's annual Address to the Belarusian people and the Parliament. "The Address is a report to the people. It is about the tasks for the future and answers to the most vital topical issues," he said. “The country has entered the five-year period of quality. The Year of Improvement has been launched. The last year of the five-year plan [2021-2025] is coming to an end. This predetermines the complexity of the tasks that we are facing.”

The next item is related to the new constitutional control powers of the Belarusian People’s Congress. For the first time, the delegates will hear the prime minister's report on the implementation of the country's social and economic development programs. "In his speech, the head of government will report on the work done and outline the strategy of the social and economic development program for the coming five years," the Belarusian leader said.

The Belarusian People's congress will also have to make a number of personnel decisions for the first time.

According to the procedure, the President submits candidates for judges of the supreme courts to the Presidium for approval. "You have the list. The chairmen of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts will introduce these people. If you support them, the issue of their election will be included in the agenda of the Congress," the head of state said.

Another topic is the organizational structure and commissions of the Belarusian People’s Congress. Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that this issue has been a stumbling block so far. "You remember the debates at the last meeting of the Presidium. I instructed the Presidium and the head of the President Administration to further study these issues. I hope we will consider them and make a decision," he said.

The head of state emphasized that the items are serious, and therefore one cannot make mistakes when making decisions. "The Belarusian People’s Congress should occupy its niche in the state and not interfere with the competences of other state bodies. We must avoid all kinds of new meetings, correspondence, formalism. Most importantly, we must avoid pitting one government body against another or pitting all of them against the Belarusian People’s Congress. We, as pioneers, are blazing a trail forming the structure for years to come. The productivity and authority of the Congress itself, as well as of other government bodies, largely depends on this decision," the Belarusian leader said.

"If we want to have an effective state, we should begin with the optimization of governance processes, total de-bureaucratization and ironclad executive discipline. Ultimately, the trust of the people depends on this. We must deliver on everything that we promised people together with you during the election campaign. And we will do it," Aleksandr Lukashenko summarized.