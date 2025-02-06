Meeting to discuss improvement of legal regulation of status of chairmen of district executive committees and city executive committees

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko convened a meeting to discuss the improvement of legal regulation of the status of the chairmen of district executive committees and city executive committees on 6 February.

“Today we should finalize the issues related to enhancing the role of district executive committees and city executive committees, and their chairmen,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said opening the meeting.

The head of state recalled that in November 2024, a meeting of the Presidium of the Belarusian People's Congress discussed a relevant draft decree. During the meeting, several proposals were made, including the proposal not to issue a Presidential decree but to adopt a law instead.

“The bill has been prepared and submitted to me for further consideration before it is sent to the House of Representatives. Let's review whether it covers all pressing issues and addresses all problems that currently hinder the efficient functioning of the local executive committees,” the Belarusian leader stressed. “Chairmen of local authorities should not hold on to their powers and status at the top and be firmly against delegating of some powers down the chain. This is absolutely unacceptable. We must prioritize the interests of our state.”

“You need to keep in mind that a higher status of chairpersons means a multiple increase in responsibility for the development of respective cities or districts,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President has repeatedly emphasized the need to toughen discipline in the country. According to the head of state, he sees serious problems in this field.

“I warn everyone that if we fail to do this, we will struggle to fulfill the plans we have set for ourselves not only for this year, but also for the entire five-year period. Therefore, we need good discipline. That said, we will not be able to solve a single problem without heads of city and district executive committees; therefore, the tasks for them will be more demanding. Having more responsibilities, they need to have more powers to perform their duties. Everything is simple and clear. This is why a proposal was put forward to increase the role of chairpersons of city and district executive committees. These proposals should expand the powers of basic-level executive committees and their heads with an ultimate goal of significantly improving the economic performance and living standards of local people,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

"I raised the question, which was very ambiguously perceived by some categories of citizens. It was about the responsibility of the chairmen of the executive committees of the basic level for governance of all areas, including the private sector. Otherwise, it can appear that the private sector is not a state at all and that it is a state in the state. At the same time, we rely on the private sector. Their role will also be increased, especially in the manufacturing sector. So the chairman of the district executive committee should govern and bear responsibility equally for both the private and public sectors. This applies, first of all, to personnel," the President said.

"This is the toughest requirement of mine. No one should get away from it talking about some kind of liberalism. Some of us haven't had enough of this liberalism yet, have they?" Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state recalled that the Year of Improvement and the Five-Year Quality Program are underway. Major executors are the districts and their leaders.

"Do you suggest that the chairman of the district executive committee will go begging the private sector to help solve these problems, for example? The decisions of the executive committee and the chairman of the executive committee should be final and binding. In terms of functions this falls within their remit," the President said.

When discussing the bill, we need to determine the final form and content of the document to make the chairmen even more committed to achieving results and working efficiently, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. The head of state asked what personnel, economic and other powers will be given to local authorities to enable them to tackle pressing issues and play a more prominent role in the development of their districts. He also asked which would be more effective in solving these tasks: a bill or a Presidential decree.

“The main thing is to make relevant and necessary decisions. We need to enhance the role of this key element, which works directly with people. Perhaps they have enough powers? If so, please let me know. I have outlined how we will act. We should not be afraid to give the chairmen of local executive committees appropriate functions and powers. They will bear great responsibility. The pressure on them will be huge but we must provide them with the necessary tools,” the President summarized.