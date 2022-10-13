Meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on the sidelines of the sixth CICA summit in Astana to discuss the current state of Belarusian-Chinese relations and the future meeting of the Belarusian president and the president of the People's Republic of China.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished every success to the Chinese leadership at the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC. A working visit of a Belarusian delegation to China was also discussed.