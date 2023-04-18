Meeting with acting head of DPR Denis Pushilin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin in Minsk on 18 April.

"I would like to hear firsthand about the situation in the Donetsk People's Republic. How are things at the front? Because this is the so-called central section, the most difficult one. The combat is very intense there. Both north and south. Donetsk is being shelled. It's hard for people. In this situation, what can Belarus do for Donetsk, how can we help?" Aleksandr Lukashenko outlined the topics for discussion.

"There is a lot of work ahead. Lots of things need to be restored: industrial enterprises, agriculture. People will live there. It's 100%. People need to be fed. Therefore, we are ready to provide assistance and support so that people who are our kin folk finally stop suffering. I expect a frank conversation with you. Let's share our opinions," the President said.

In turn, Denis Pushilin thanked for the traditional hospitable welcome.

"I think, Denis Vladimirovich, you already know Belarus relatively well. Therefore, I am glad that you have shaped a good opinion about Belarus," Aleksandr Lukashenko said in response.