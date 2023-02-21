Meeting with President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya

Cooperation between Belarus and Abkhazia was discussed at the meeting between Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya in Minsk.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belarus has always been interested in cooperation with Abkhazia. Cooperation was discussed, among other things, during the meeting of the Belarusian leader with Aslan Bzhaniya in Abkhazia in September 2022. “One thought keeps haunting me: why does the leadership of Georgia blow our meetings out of proportion? Can’t peoples, nations have normal, cordial and friendly relations? Maybe these relations will be able to promote peace and friendship between Abkhazian and Georgian peoples. After all, we never planned any action against Tbilisi,” the President of Belarus said.

He noted that he is keeping track of developments in Georgia, including the situation around former President Mikheil Saakashvili. “Somehow it doesn’t look good because he once was a President after all. Therefore, it’s simply inappropriate to go that far. But why am I saying this? We didn’t give any assessments, we did not interfere in this situation and other developments. We have maintained very good relations, as much as it is possible, with Tbilisi. Why do they overreact? ... I think you will help me find an answer to this question,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.