Aleksandr Lukashenko partakes in World Atomic Week in Moscow

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in the international forum World Atomic Week at premises of the VDNKh expo center in Moscow.

Together with other high-profile visitors before the plenary session began the head of state examined the exposition in the Atom pavilion. Director General of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev acted as the tour guide. He presented the pavilion itself and talked about capabilities of Russia’s nuclear industry.

In his speech at the forum the head of state first drew the attention of the event participants to the fact that Russia is holding the current forum amid the challenging international situation. “You know the situation that Russia is in, or Belarus. There's nothing they don't write or say about us today. They call us all sorts of names. They call us aggressors, co-aggressors, and so on,” the head of state said. "Let's be honest, Russia, like all the other countries present here, has plenty of problems. With regards our Russian Federation, there are many issues, problems, and a lot of fight that will be appreciated in the future. I am simply convinced of that.”

“Yet, are we talking about war today, discussing military issues? No. Yet, at the suggestion of Russia itself, a country with plenty of its own problems, we are talking about peaceful nuclear energy. We have gathered at the forum where Russia is sharing its experience. Name other countries that possess similar technologies and that would so openly, honestly say: ‘Come and see!’ The most advanced technologies are not usually shared openly. Yet, at these difficult times, they have openly stated, 'Come, we will cooperate with you.' Russia has no secrets with regards its most secretive industry,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state noted that Russia has built a lot of nuclear power plants in other countries and will build many more, but he emphasized the specific approach taken regarding Belarus, which included the provision of credit facility and the transfer of practical experience. "Together, we have created a nuclear power plant, implementing the most advanced project. We have created the most modern, the most beautiful nuclear power plant," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

He once again thanked the Russian side for implementing this project in Belarus.

“There will be many projects. But no other country can do what Russia is doing today in this regard. This is a great endeavor that Russia is undertaking today, and it is respected around the world for it," Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

It is worth noting that among other speakers at the forum was the Minister of Mines of the Republic of Niger Ousmane Abarchi, who announced plans to develop nuclear energy in his country. He concurred with the Russian President, stating that many countries, unlike Russia, are unwilling to share their nuclear technologies. “The fact that we are sitting at this table is truly a testament that Russia is acting nobly. It shares its technologies. As for those who consider us a small country, a poor country… In fact, we are neither poor nor small.”

The representative of the African country emphasized the importance of developing nuclear energy for sustainable development in the region.