Aleksandr Lukashenko awards Supreme Court judges

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has bestowed government awards upon 12 judges of the Supreme Court. The solemn ceremony took place in the Palace of Independence on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s establishment.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the 100-year-long history of establishment and development of Belarus’ supreme judicial body is full of events. “It carefully preserves the memory of heads, judges of the Supreme Court and many other court workers, who gave all their strength and knowledge in service to the law. Some of them not only administered justice but protected their country against the Nazi invaders with weapons in arms during the Great Patriotic War,” he said.

The President stressed: “Experience, knowledge, civil bravery, and responsibility of your predecessors have always helped our country choose the right path of development.”

In his words, the country’s court system has undergone changes many times. “But global changes for the sake of enhancing it were prompted by the gaining of state sovereignty by our country. Many of the judges, who are present here, participated in this process of reformation,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that the present form of the judicial branch had evolved structurally and functionally. A unified system of courts of general jurisdiction under the supervision of the Supreme Court has also been created. Granting the power of judicial administration and logistic and maintenance support to the courts secured their independence.

The President stressed: “The state pays serious attention to the court system, is interested in its constant development, and notices all the accomplishments and successes of the judicial staff. The decoration of a number of judges with high government awards represents not only a special token and respect for their personal merits. It represents an evaluation of the operation of your professional community.”

Today the head of state bestowed well-deserved awards upon some of the best Supreme Court judges – those, who have contributed to making the court system stronger and thanks to whom the Belarusian justice system continues developing dynamically.

The President bestowed Medals for Labor Merits upon the judges Tatiana Protashchik, Valentina Krivaya, Anna Sokolovskaya, Irina Tylets, Inna Tsisik, and Aleksei Tetyukhin and Medals for Impeccable Service upon the judges Piotr Listratenko, Aleksei Rybakov, and Andrei Yefremov. The Honored Lawyer of Belarus title was bestowed upon the Supreme Court judge Valentina Kulik. The judges Andrei Aleshchenko and Fyodor Chubkovets received Presidential thanks.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed: “I am absolutely convinced that you will continue protecting your country, your Motherland in the future. From the bottom of my heart I wish you strong health, peace, prosperity, further accomplishments in your complicated line of work.”