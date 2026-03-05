Conferment of state awards

Belarusian women are united in their desire to make their beloved country better and happier, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a ceremony to present state awards ahead of Women's Day.

In keeping with tradition, the ceremony was held in the Palace of Independence, and all eyes, naturally, were on the women - beautiful, intelligent, and talented.

As the head of state noted, the awards ceremony in the run-up to 8 March differs from others: it is always very warm, sincere, and heartfelt. “The year 2026 in Belarus is dedicated specifically to you. To you, who are so different, yet united in your desire to make our beloved country better and happier,” the President said.

On this day, the palace honors workers, true professionals, guardians of national traditions and the family hearth, and most importantly, mothers.

“Most of the women in this hall have been awarded the most cherished state honor - the Order of the Mother -for giving birth to and raising five or more children,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. He noted the increase in the number of large families in Belarus - over the past five years, their number has grown by 15%. A total of 120,000 married couples are raising three or more children.

“There are these determined, I might even say heroic, parents who have 10 children. Our southern region, Brest Oblast, is especially renowned for this. The absolute record holders are a family with 14 children! That’s Minsk Oblast. If your health allows it, you should follow their example,” the head of state said.

The President expressed confidence that people, looking at the participants of the ceremony - so radiant and happy - would think about having a second child, and then a third. “The state will support such people. No matter how hard and difficult it may be,” he assured. “A family, a real, strong family filled with ringing voices of children, is not only the continuation of someone’s family name, but it is the continuation of the entire Belarusian nation.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that in Belarus, all opportunities have been created for women to succeed in any profession, should they so desire. “You are vivid proof of that. You achieve impressive successes in a wide variety of fields,” the Belarusian leader noted.

For example, among the award recipients is Galina Radoman, who has headed Snov Secondary School for decades. “Galina Radoman is a true rural teacher. A person with enormous life and professional experience. Just imagine - almost half a century in education!” the President said. He noted that the entire school staff is a match for the director, and the students are regular winners in national and international competitions.

One of the youngest participants in the ceremony is the famous Belarusian athlete Yulia Apanasovich, Belarus’ boxing champion for 11 consecutive years, and a bronze medalist at the European and World championships. She hails from a village, from a large family, where, apparently, she was taught both to work and to overcome difficulties, which largely enabled her to achieve so much in the future.

The President wholeheartedly congratulated those gathered, and in their person, all Belarusian women, on the upcoming holiday: “Thank you for the invaluable contribution you have already made to your native country.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that on this holiday, Belarusian men are ready to do everything for the women of the country. “Because your happiness, your mood, your successes depend mostly on Belarusian men. Some might decide and go abroad; all sorts of things happen. But you remember that here, in Belarus, we value you, we love you, and this is your land," he said.

The head of state assured that not only during the holiday period, but always, men are ready to cherish, protect, help, support, and bring joy to women. “Tell us what else we can do to make you happier. May your successes inspire others, including us men,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said and expressed the hope that today's ceremony will be remembered by its participants for the rest of their lives. “I wish you happiness, success, and most importantly, health to you and your children," the President said in conclusion.

The head of state awarded the Order of Honor to head of the Education Department of the Grodno District Executive Committee Tatiana Aksamit; the Medal for Labor Merits to production manager of the Belarusian Leather and Footwear Company Marko Anzhela Alferenok; to process engineer of the Technical Department of Orsha Linen Mill Irina Belyakova; and to Leading Research Fellow of the Fruit Growing Technology Department of the Institute of Fruit Growing Nadezhda Kapichnikova.

Aleksandr Lukashenko awarded the Order of the Mother to representatives from all regions and the city of Minsk. Among them are: Anzhelika Klimovich, a specialist in retail banking at Banking Services Center No. 527 of ASB Belarusbank; Natalya Stukach, a teacher-speech pathologist at special needs kindergarten No. 17 in Svetlogorsk; Svetlana Talatynnik, a teacher-organizer at secondary school No. 28 in Brest; and Anastasia Patrusova, a research fellow in the Department of Cultural and Educational Work at the Romanov Mogilev Regional Ethnographic Museum.

The title of Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports was awarded to Natalya Masharskaya, Dean of the Faculty of Health-Improving Physical Culture at the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture; Honored Master of Sports title - to Yulia Apanasovich, athlete-instructor of the Belarusian national boxing team; and Honored Worker of Education title - to Galina Radoman, Director of Snov Secondary School in Nesvizh District.