Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called the Day of Fatherland Defenders and the Armed Forces a holiday for those who guarantee peace and stability at a ceremony to present state awards and general’s ranks to security officers in Minsk on 23 February.

The event was organized at the Palace of Independence and is dedicated to one of the country’s main holidays – the Day of Fatherland Defenders and the Armed Forces.

“This is a holiday for those whose core values in life are duty, honor, and the Motherland. For those who serve in uniform and stand as the bulwark of peace and stability, earning the genuine respect of the entire Belarusian people,” the head of state emphasized.

“Recently, I met with scientists and said that without science we had no future. I will add that without an army, without the security forces guarding law and order, we will have nothing at all, including no country,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The president expressed confidence that the well-deserved awards and new shoulder straps will serve as a good incentive for their recipients to continue their work. “I am also convinced that, if necessary, each of you will without hesitation do everything possible and impossible to protect Belarus – reliably and with dignity, as a true officer should,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state once again congratulated everyone on the holiday, and those present on their well-deserved awards and ranks, wishing them good health, prosperity, happiness and peace to their native Belarus.

The head of state recalled that this year marks 85 years since the start of the Great Patriotic War, a disaster that the peoples of the USSR overcame at the cost of incredible losses and hardships.

“We see that today’s international situation is similar to that difficult period [in the history] of our country. The West is deliberately whipping up military hysteria, military budgets of NATO [member states] are constantly growing, and the pace of militarization in Europe, especially in our western neighbors, is accelerating,” the president noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the system of checks and balances that previously ensured pan-European security has been destroyed. “The world is being drawn into another insane arms race, including a nuclear one,” he said.

Under these circumstances, the president believes that the primary task for all people of good will living on the planet is to do everything possible and impossible to prevent another global slaughter.

“We have been doing this and will continue to do so, because that is what the times demand. The people of Belarus must be confident in our ability and the military’s ability to ensure the country’s security,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated. “We should rely on the unity of the people, a strong army, high morale, and the superior training of our soldiers and officers and all security forces.”

The head of state also emphasized the need to continuously strengthen the country’s defense capability and safeguard its security.