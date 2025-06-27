Video address to participants of 12th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia

In his video address to the participants of the 12th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, which is running in Nizhny Novgorod, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the special role of the young generation in shaping the future of their countries.

The head of state noted the symbolism of the fact that in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, the Forum of Regions is held in Nizhny Novgorod. After all, it was in this city that Great Victory was forged. “Every third combat vehicle that went to the front was made by the legendary factories of Gorky. Tanks, planes, submarines - all this was created by people with a steel character. Soviet people,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

“It is also right that in this anniversary year we dedicated it to the young heirs of the winners - our youth. I am convinced that our Forum, traditionally held under the auspices of the Council of the Republic and the Federation Council, brought together enterprising, talented and dedicated people. Thank you for the support and for large-scale projects proposed by young people, which is especially important. After all, young people play a crucial role in shaping the future of our countries. The role and place of Belarus and Russia on the future geopolitical map of the world depend on them,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to him, it is important to nurture a new generation of people who are young and ambitious, who understand global trends, who have vision and stay ahead of the curve. Today’s young people are growing up in a rapidly changing world where an open hybrid war is being waged against our nations, our history, traditional values and ideals. “Therefore, we need to protect the younger generation from false ideas. We must confidently show them what we had to go through on the path to sovereignty and safety in our countries.It is important to tell young people the truth about our past, encourage active citizenship, teach responsibility and tell them to be proud of our history. It is more important than ever to speak up and speak out about our heroes and the historical truth,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that on 22 June, the National Remembrance Day of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Genocide of the Belarusian People, the patriotic project “Train of Memory” was launched in Brest. This initiative of parliamentarians helps young people learn more about their history, ensures the continuity of generations. “Such projects need to be further developed and scaled up. After all, unity is our strength, truth and benchmark for building a common future of our countries,” the Belarusian leader is sure.