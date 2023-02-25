The team of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko finished first in the Minsk Ski Track 2023 biathlon relay race among top officials’ teams at the Raubichi Winter Olympic Sports Center on 25 February.

The head of state's team comprised outstanding Belarusian athletes Sergei Novikov, Lyudmila Kalinchik, and Olga Nazarova. This time the team of the Belarusian President competed “out of competition”.

The official standings podium was occupied by the teams of the State Control Committee, the National Olympic Committee and the Minsk City Executive Committee.