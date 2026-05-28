Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on 28-29 May in order to participate in a Eurasian Economic Union summit and the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum.

In Astana on 28 May the head of state will make a speech at the plenary session of the economic forum, which key theme is The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence. Aleksandr Lukashenko will present Belarus’ stance on matters of technological cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the introduction of artificial intelligence in the real sector of the economy. He will cite examples from Belarus’ experience in this field.

The agenda of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session, which is due on 29 May, contains about 20 items. A restricted-attendance session and an expanded session will be held. The heads of state will discuss the development of international trade and cooperation with EAEU partners, the use of artificial intelligence, matters of customs legislation, the implementation of industrial cooperation projects, and a number of other matters.