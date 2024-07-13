Statehood Day greetings to the people of Montenegro

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of Montenegro as the country celebrates Statehood Day.

Relations between Belarus and Montenegro rely on long-standing friendship and spiritual closeness, the head of state noted. "The Republic of Belarus has the warmest regards for the people of Montenegro and stands ready to keep expanding mutually beneficial contacts for the benefit of both countries, preserving their unique national identity, traditions and culture," the message of congratulations reads.

The President expressed confidence that maintaining partnerships based on respect and equality is the only certain way today to promote long-term cooperation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the people of Montenegro peace, prosperity and confidence in the future.