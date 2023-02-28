State visit to the People’s Republic of China

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived in China on a state visit on 28 February. The Belarusian air force one touched down in the Beijing airport.

In the airport Aleksandr Lukashenko was welcomed by Chinese First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik, and Ambassador of Belarus to China Yuri Senko.

This visit will be part of the long-standing policy to promote friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with the People’s Republic of China. In September 2022, at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, the leaders of Belarus and China adopted a joint declaration to advance relations to a new level - an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership.

The heads of state will take stock of what has been achieved and will outline plans to make the most of the potential of the new level of cooperation. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of China Xi Jinping will hold talks in narrow and expanded formats. The focus will be on trade, economy, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the implementation of large-scale joint projects, political contacts, and response to the most acute international challenges of today.

A large package of documents in key areas of cooperation is expected to be signed.

The state visit of Aleksandr Lukashenko to China will conclude on 2 March. While in Beijing the Belarusian president is set to hold a number of meetings with the Chinese leadership and senior executives of China’s biggest corporations.