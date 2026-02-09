Meeting to discuss draft decree on improving scientific activity in Belarus

Funding for scientific activity and the remuneration of scientists should depend primarily on results, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting to discuss the draft decree on improving scientific activity in the country.

The head of state recalled that issues concerning the development of domestic science were recently discussed at a large-scale meeting (the meeting to discuss the development of the scientific sector and the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus on 21 November 2025): “At that time, a number of old, recurring issues were raised. Unfortunately, there was nothing new in the remarks of Vladimir Stepanovich [Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus] regarding the development and, perhaps, the reform or modernization of our Academy of Sciences. However, we agreed that we would prepare a draft decree on improving scientific activity in general, and that you would submit this draft decree for consideration.”

“I had quite a few questions after reviewing the draft decree, and I would like to discuss them with you. At the previous meeting, we agreed that when it comes to money, to payment, the mechanism is one, which is to pay for results. If there is a result, we pay. If there is no result, there will be no money. No matter how our undoubtedly intelligent scientists present this issue,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko requested a report on how the draft decree ensures the achievement of goals and what instruments are proposed for this purpose. President noted. “So far, not much is clearly outlined: basic funding and opportunities for scientists to teach at universities. Well, who’s against that? No one is against it. In my opinion, today this process is successfully developing,” the President remarked. “But what about the efficiency and results of scientific activity? Here we have referential norms, as lawyers say: ‘This will be determined by the government’. So why are we even submitting a draft decree?”

“The draft decree must be complete and comprehensive. And no referential norms. So that the people who will be interested in this decree, primarily scientists, understand what it is about and how much it will cost,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko suggested discussing the relevant issues and making a fundamental decision. “All these issues that still exist within the Academy of Sciences, and among scientists in general, must be resolved before the congress of scientists,” the President stressed.

The head of state asked the head of the National Academy of Sciences to report on his proposals based on the stated and, most importantly, pragmatic approaches. “Who is proposing this decree, for what reason, at what cost, and why? Above all, what is your goal, what is actually needed? You have had ample time to analyze this. You are a smart and experienced individual. I am confident you have a clear understanding.”

Apart from Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Karanik, attending the meeting were Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi, Chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov, Vice Premier Viktor Karanikevich, Education Minister Andrei Ivanets, Finance Minister Vladislav Tatarinovich.