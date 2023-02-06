Condolences to Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent condolences to Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a major earthquake in these countries.

"It is with great pain that Belarus learned the sad news about one of the most destructive earthquakes in the south-east of Turkey, which led to numerous human casualties and destruction of historical and cultural monuments, infrastructure and life support facilities," the message of condolences to the Turkish President said. Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed sincere condolences and words of support to the Turkiye leader, families and friends of the victims. He wished a speedy recovery to all injured people and fast restoration of the infrastructure destroyed by the disaster.

"On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you and all the Syrian people over numerous casualties as a result of the devastating earthquake in northern Syria," the message of condolences to the Syrian President said. “I convey my words of support to the families and friends of the victims. I wish all those affected by the natural disaster a speedy recovery, and the country - restoration of the destroyed infrastructure and a return to a normal way of life.”