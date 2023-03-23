Condolences to Presidents of the Republic of Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to President of the Republic of Madagascar Andry Nirina Rajoelina, President of Malawi Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi over the large-scale destruction and loss of life caused by tropical Cyclone Freddy.

“The natural disaster claimed numerous lives, caused irreparable damage to important infrastructure, displaced thousands of the inhabitants of the island,” reads the letter to the President of the Republic of Madagascar.

In his message to the President of Malawi, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus was saddened to learn about the catastrophic consequences of the cyclone that also caused a cholera outbreak among the local population.

“Belarusians deeply empathize with the plight of Mozambican people and share the pain of all those who lost their loved ones in this terrible natural disaster,” the head of state said in his message of condolences to the President of Mozambique.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished a speedy recovery to the injured and expressed words of support to those who lost their loved ones.