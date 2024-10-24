Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the loss of life as a result of the terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries TUSAŞ.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the brutal terrorist attack on the Turkish aerospace company TUSAŞ in Ankara which resulted in human casualties and dozens wounded," the head of state said.

Belarus resolutely condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and extremism, which are inhumane in nature, have no borders and which cause great harm to safe coexistence and trust between states, the President stressed.

"We share the pain and sorrow of the people of Türkiye, offer the words of support and solidarity and call on the international community to take the necessary steps to stop the further escalation of tensions," the message of condolences says.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the families of the victims to stay strong and a speedy recovery to all the injured.