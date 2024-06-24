Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his deepest condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a series of barbaric terrorist attacks in Dagestan that killed law enforcement officers and civilians.

"We strongly condemn the inhumane attacks on religious sites. The purpose of the attacks was to intimidate people, sow panic and distrust in each other, violate interfaith peace and harmony that have existed in the friendly Dagestan for centuries," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state expressed confidence that all those responsible for this grave crime will be identified and punished.

"In this difficult time, I wish courage and resilience to the families and friends of the victims and a speedy recovery to the wounded," the message of condolences says.