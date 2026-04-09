Belarusian President makes personnel decisions

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Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced a number of personnel decisions on 9 April.

The head of state appointed:

Aleksandr Terekhov – Deputy Prime Minister (overseeing construction, housing and utilities, and transport)

Marat Markov – Culture Minister

Dmitry Zhuk – Information Minister 

Mikhail Orda – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Mongolia

Andrei Mokhor – Director General of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA.

The head of state also approved the appointment of the following local officials:

Aleksei Guida – Vitebsk Oblast Deputy Governor (overseeing social affairs and ideology)

Piotr Belus – Vitebsk Oblast Deputy Governor (overseeing construction, housing and utilities)

Yelena Babinskaya – Chairperson of the Braslav District Executive Committee

Maksim Bakurov – Chairman of the Glubokoye District Executive Committee

Leonid Moizhik – Chairman of the Orsha District Executive Committee

Aleksandr Chasnoit – Chairman of the Voronovo District Executive Committee

Andrei Dikun – Director General of Atlant – Director of Minsk Refrigerator Plant.

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