Belarusian President makes personnel decisions
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Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced a number of personnel decisions on 9 April.
The head of state appointed:
Aleksandr Terekhov – Deputy Prime Minister (overseeing construction, housing and utilities, and transport)
Marat Markov – Culture Minister
Dmitry Zhuk – Information Minister
Mikhail Orda – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Mongolia
Andrei Mokhor – Director General of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA.
The head of state also approved the appointment of the following local officials:
Aleksei Guida – Vitebsk Oblast Deputy Governor (overseeing social affairs and ideology)
Piotr Belus – Vitebsk Oblast Deputy Governor (overseeing construction, housing and utilities)
Yelena Babinskaya – Chairperson of the Braslav District Executive Committee
Maksim Bakurov – Chairman of the Glubokoye District Executive Committee
Leonid Moizhik – Chairman of the Orsha District Executive Committee
Aleksandr Chasnoit – Chairman of the Voronovo District Executive Committee
Andrei Dikun – Director General of Atlant – Director of Minsk Refrigerator Plant.