Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit.

In Moscow, the head of state is expected to take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 8 May. The summit will mark the 10th anniversary of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. The event will be held in a one-on-one format and also with the participation of the delegations. Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to outline Belarus' position on the main agenda issues and speak about the prospects for further development of the Eurasian integration.

The EAEU heads of state are expected to discuss the implementation of the decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of 11 December 2020 “On strategic areas of development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025”, and the implementation of the main areas of the EAEU's international activities. The agenda of the meeting includes initial negotiations with Mongolia on the conclusion of a temporary trade agreement between the EAEU and its member states on the one hand and Mongolia on the other hand, on amendments to the regulations of the Eurasian Economic Commission, on the submission of information in accordance with the protocol on common principles and rules for regulating the activities of natural monopolies. Plans are also in place to discuss the signing of a protocol on the electronic exchange of information between the EAEU and its member states on the one hand and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the other within the framework of the electronic system of certification and verification of the origin of goods.

The EAEU members are Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will also be attended by the leaders of Uzbekistan and Cuba, which are observer countries to the EAEU.

In the morning of 9 May, Aleksandr Lukashenko will attend the military parade on Red Square together with other invited leaders of the countries to mark the 79th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as take part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.