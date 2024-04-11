Working visit to Russia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian Federation on a working visit.

Marina Vasilevskaya, the first cosmonaut in the history of sovereign Belarus, is on the same plane. Marina Vasilevskaya was awarded the Hero of Belarus title on 11 April.

A one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin will take place in Moscow in the evening of 11 April. The heads of state will discuss matters concerning the advancement of Belarus-Russia cooperation in various spheres as well as the matters that need to be discussed at the top level. The negotiations will also focus on regional and international developments, the coordination of actions in response to existing challenges and threats.

On 12 April Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin are expected to hold a joint event on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day. The heads of state will review results of the recent mission to the International Space Station (ISS) where a crew of the Union State of Belarus and Russia worked for the first time in history. The Presidents will talk to the cosmonauts and will discuss cooperation prospects in space exploration.