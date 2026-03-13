Working trip to Dribin District, Mogilev Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko familiarized himself with the development of pedigree beef cattle breeding and the dairy industry during a working trip to Dribin District of Mogilev Oblast on 13 March.

The head of state visited the Mogilev State Breeding Enterprise, a pedigree cattle breeding facility that specializes in Hereford cattle. The President was briefed on the development of pedigree beef cattle breeding in Belarus.

Aleksandr Lukashenko aslo reviewed issues related to the development of the dairy sector and the construction of calf care facilities in Mogilev Oblast.

Upon arriving in Dribin District, the head of state began to make critical remarks, and they concerned not only Mogilev Oblast. From the helicopter, the President noticed that in some places, the straw hadn't been removed from the fields since autumn. “Along the route between Borisov and Berezino,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state also mentioned the current weather conditions. In many parts of Belarus, snow has already fully melted from the fields, while in the northern and eastern regions, a small amount of snow still remains.

“There is no snow. This can hardly be called snow. Temperatures swing above and below freezing [which lets the snow melt gradually without creating any flood risk]. An ideal spring,” the President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also reminded officials about the instruction to bring into agricultural use the land where old farms used to be located. “Work it out with the military, the police… with anyone you need. But order must be restored this year. These lands need to be plowed,” he said.