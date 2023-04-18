Greetings to TIBO 2023 participants

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to participants and visitors to the 29th international information and communications technology forum TIBO 2023.

“This large-scale forum was designed as an annual open platform to exchange best practices and showcase the best in telecommunications, banking and information technologies. The mission of TIBO is simple and honorable: promotion and implementation of Belarus’ most advanced solutions,” the greetings read.

The head of state noted that a powerful portfolio of IT projects has been formed in the country. The purpose of these projects is to facilitate comprehensive informatization and digital transformation of all sectors of the economy, social sector and public administration, as well as to ramp up export of IT services.

“I am convinced that an engaged professional dialogue and exchange of expertise and knowledge will be highly instrumental in implementing new projects and expanding cooperation between states and partners in order to address the most difficult tasks,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the participants of TIBO 2023 interesting meetings, lucrative contracts and best of luck.