Greetings to participants of Televershina television contest

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants of the 16th edition of the Televershina national television contest.

“Televershina has become a valued tradition of honoring the outstanding achievements of talented representatives of the Belarusian television community. The creative atmosphere and genre diversity of the national competition inspire both established and emerging authors in Belarusian television journalism to develop new formats and high-rating projects filled with pride for the country and dedication to the viewers. The awards reflect recognition of professional excellence by colleagues,” the message of congratulations reads. “I am confident that today’s ceremony will be marked by high achievements and will give participants a festive spirit, fresh ideas, and energy to conquer new professional heights,” the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the participants good health, success, and productive work for the further development of Belarusian television.