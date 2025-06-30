Belarusian President makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a number of appointments on 30 June.

The head of state appointed:

Andrei Kuznetsov - Industry Minister;

Yevgeny Sobolevsky - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Egypt and concurrently to Algeria, Oman, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the Arab League;

Dmitry Derevinsky – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Venezuela;

Dmitry Krasovsky - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kenya and concurrently Permanent Representative of Belarus to the African Union, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat);

Igor Bely - nonresidential Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Bahrain;

Aleksandr Lomsky - Aide to the President of the Republic of Belarus - Inspector for Brest Oblast.

The President approved the appointment of:

Viktor Rafalovich - Deputy Chairman of the Brest Oblast Executive Committee (in charge of social welfare matters);

Andrei Boltrik - Deputy Chairman of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee (in charge of economic matters);

Pavel Volchyok - Chairman of the Gantsevichi District Executive Committee;

Valentin Undrul - Chairman of the Buda-Koshelevo District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Atroshenko - Chairman of the Rogachev District Executive Committee;

Dmitry Shpiganovich - Chairman of the Khoiniki District Executive Committee;

Sergei Gaikov - Chairman of the Chechersk District Executive Committee;

Sergei Andreyev - Head of the Sovetsky District Administration of Gomel;

Dmitry Zgursky - Head of the Central District Administration of Gomel;

Nikita Reut - Chairman of the Dzerzhinsk District Executive Committee;

Vyacheslav Lopatko - Chairman of the Krupki District Executive Committee;

Denis Kolesen - Chairman of the Minsk District Executive Committee;

Andrei Atrushkevich - Chairman of the Stolbtsy District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Maevsky - Chairman of the Pukhovichi District Executive Committee;

Nikolai Orlyonok - Chairman of the Gorki District Executive Committee;

Vladimir Naumovich - First Deputy Minister of Architecture and Construction;

Maksim Lysenko - First Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection;

Vladimir Dolzhenkov - Deputy Education Minister (in charge of administrative and economic affairs);

Yulia Shapkina - Deputy Communications and Informatization Minister;

Oleg Tokun - Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection;

Sergei Kachan - Deputy Finance Minister;

Irina Stepuro - Deputy Justice Minister;

Yevgenia Bortkevich – Consul General of Belarus in Istanbul, Türkiye;

Aleksandr Yaroshenko - Deputy Secretary of State - member of the Standing Committee of the Union State.