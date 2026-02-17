Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decrees to grant military ranks

    Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decrees on granting military ranks and special ranks.

    Colonels Andrei Kravchenko, Mikhail Matrosov, and Andrei Filatov have been promoted to the next military rank of major-general.

    Justice Colonel Viktor Legan has been promoted to the next special rank of Justice Major-General. Financial Police Colonel Andrei Sambuk has been promoted to the next special rank of Financial Police Major-General.

