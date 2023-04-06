Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates UAE officials on new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Sheikhs Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment to new positions.

In his message of greetings to Deputy Prime Minister, UAE Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appointed UAE Vice President, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed: "I am convinced that your wisdom and longstanding experience in responsible state positions will contribute to the further successful development of the country. I confirm Minsk's considerable interest in deepening the dialogue with Abu Dhabi, first of all in trade, economic, investment and financial areas, and I hope for your personal support of the Belarusian-Emirati cooperation.”

The Belarusian head of state sent his sincere greetings to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE National Security Advisor, in connection with his appointment as Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler. The Belarusian President wished him many more achievements in his responsible work for the benefit of the friendly Emirati people. “I am convinced that thanks to your personal support we will continue to build up our mutually beneficial cooperation and implement large-scale projects in the interests of both countries,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

The President of Belarus also congratulated Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council: “I am very pleased to note that the warm relations and mutual understanding between our countries help promote Belarusian-Emirati cooperation in various areas. I confirm my readiness to further strengthen our partnership contacts on the basis of friendship and mutual trust.”