Aleksandr Lukashenko extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The holiday is a symbol of the unbreakable bond of generations, spiritual purity and creation, mercy and love for neighbor, the head of state said.

“This joyful event unites believers, fills people's hearts with kindness and bright light, humanity and mutual understanding,” the message of greetings reads. “Along with representatives of other confessions, the Muslims of Belarus contribute to the preservation of traditional values, promote the development of the unique cultural heritage of our country, maintain the atmosphere of tolerance and openness.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all Muslims good health and wellbeing: “May this day bring warmth and coziness, happiness and good luck to every home.”